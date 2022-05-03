Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,815,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,817. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.