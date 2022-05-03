Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 99,228 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.