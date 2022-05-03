HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 540 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 540 ($6.75) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.92 ($7.02).

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 8.08 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 509.38 ($6.36). The company had a trading volume of 25,273,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,656,479. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.72.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

