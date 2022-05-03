Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $30.19

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $31.24. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 16,741 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

