Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 2,668,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,254. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after purchasing an additional 485,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

