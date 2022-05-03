Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 14,721,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,399,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

