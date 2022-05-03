HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 592,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

