Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Trading Down 5.9%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.30 and last traded at $88.67. Approximately 34,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 877,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

