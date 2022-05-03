iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$86.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.25.
IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
TSE IAG opened at C$66.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$63.97 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.
About iA Financial (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
