IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 11,992,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,880. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

