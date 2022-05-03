IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

