IDT (NYSE:IDT) & SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Head to Head Analysis

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IDT alerts:

This table compares IDT and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.45 billion 0.49 $96.47 million $3.03 9.05 SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.32 $45.05 billion N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 5.44% 22.56% 7.06% SoftBank Group 38.20% 18.31% 4.85%

Volatility and Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDT and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About SoftBank Group (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.