Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68-16.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $200.01 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

