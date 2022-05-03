Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $20,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.70. The stock had a trading volume of 767,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.51 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.66 and its 200 day moving average is $360.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

