Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $486.37 or 0.01263141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $316.56 million and approximately $34.83 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00222096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 193.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00441856 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,261.46 or 1.85072894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

