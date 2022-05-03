ImageCoin (IMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,326.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $56,056.80 and approximately $3,326.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,504,049 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

