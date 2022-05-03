iMe Lab Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $593,364.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00219601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00428699 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,335.18 or 1.89130113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

