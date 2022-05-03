Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.64 on May 20th

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IHR opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £476.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.56.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.