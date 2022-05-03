Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.
INCY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 67,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 74.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 34.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 50.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
