Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

INCY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 67,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 74.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 34.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 50.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

