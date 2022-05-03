Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.