Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

