Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Infinera were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 947,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,160. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

