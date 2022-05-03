Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 174,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Infobird by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infobird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 81,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,043. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.