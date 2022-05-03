Ingersoll Rand Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 78.3% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of IR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,387. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

