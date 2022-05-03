Insider Buying: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Director Purchases 11,437,500 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sema4 stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 106,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,422. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,336 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,950,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

