Insider Buying: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMBC stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

