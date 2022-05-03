Insider Buying: Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Director Purchases 2,118,644 Shares of Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.