Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $15,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 836,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

