Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.