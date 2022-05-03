Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.78 Million

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce $286.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the lowest is $283.50 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.17. 718,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

