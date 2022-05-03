Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 167,743 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 1,857,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

