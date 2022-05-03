International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

