International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 1,495,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,770. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

