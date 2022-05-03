International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
NYSE IGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 1,495,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,770. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
