International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

