Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 365.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $427.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.