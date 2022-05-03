Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $234.15 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

