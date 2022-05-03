Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.15 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

