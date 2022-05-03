Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 160,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

