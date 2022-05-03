Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 79,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,869. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

