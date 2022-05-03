Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 176,749 shares.The stock last traded at $161.96 and had previously closed at $161.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.53.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.