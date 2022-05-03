Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 169,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

