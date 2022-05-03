Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 169,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
