Investment House LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.71. 65,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.