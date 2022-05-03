Investment House LLC Buys 69,976 Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)

Investment House LLC raised its position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) by 272.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 1.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 10,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,183. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

