Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $313.51. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $318.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.