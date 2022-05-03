Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $186.66. 2,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

