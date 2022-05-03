iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 305.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

