iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

