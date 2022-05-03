iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. 159,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.98 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

