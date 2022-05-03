iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,569. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

