iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.